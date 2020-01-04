Jacqueline Marie Straw, 68, of McCandless Township passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born June 21, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Ralph E. and Mildred (Hart) Scheller.
Jackie will be lovingly remembered for her outgoing personality, her loving nature and her selflessness. She always put others first and could make a friend anywhere she went.
She enjoyed traveling, especially her vacations to the beach, and most importantly, spending time with her family.
She was the beloved wife of William "Bill" Straw, whom she married on Sept. 5, 1981; the loving sister of Janet (Chrysostom) Kniedler, and Ralph R. and Jeffrey L. (Pam) Scheller; the dear aunt of Adam, Jennifer, Patrick, Jessica, Rachel, Ryan, Jeff and Doug; and the great-aunt of Brantley and Paige.
STRAW - Family and friends of Jacqueline Marie Straw, who died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Devlin Funeral Home, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Alexis Church with the Rev. Paul J. Zywan as celebrant.
Interment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jackie's name to at .
Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020