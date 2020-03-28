Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jake Robert Cooper. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Jake Robert Cooper, 12, passed away suddenly March 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 3, 2007, in Pittsburgh, to his loving parents, Robert and Andrea Cooper.

Jake lived life like everyone should, with a huge smile and constant laughter. His smile was contagious and one that everyone knew. He was always making those around him laugh. He was known by his family and friends as a fun, silly, sweet, kind and amazing boy.

Baseball was Jake's passion and it showed. He played for the Beaver Valley baseball team. At any moment, you could see him practicing and learning with his Dad. He wanted to make his Dad proud, and did he ever on the field and off. He was his Mom's pride and joy and was his sister's best buddy, always acting silly together. As a family, they loved to go to Disney every year, vacation with friends and just be together.

Jake enjoyed being outside, swimming in his new swimming pool, playing with the neighborhood kids and spending time with his family and close friends.

He will be greatly missed by all that knew him and everyone is better having had him in their lives.

Jake is survived by his loving family, his parents, Robert and Andrea (Brereton) Cooper of Mars; and his adoring sisters, Alyson and Abagail Cooper, both at home.

Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Charles and Karen Brereton; his paternal grandparents, Connie Green and Sam Nantalina and Robert and Joan Cooper, all of East Liverpool; his aunts, Patty and Rob Vantillburg, Lori and Jeff Allmon, Molly and Trevor Eastham, Kristin and Stephen Mercer and Ashley Cooper and Jonathan Moore; his uncles, Denny and Julie Brereton and John and Jen Brereton, all of East Liverpool; and numerous cousins and close friends, that all loved him dearly.

COOPER - Due to the current situation, there was no public service or visitation for Jake Robert Cooper, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020.

A private family visitation and service were held on Thursday with the community showing their support as they lined the streets of Mars as the procession was led to the Mars Cemetery for burial.

A celebration of Jake's life will be held at a later date for all to come and remember him.

Arrangements were handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.

In honor of Jake, the Jake Cooper Legacy Fund has been set up for memorial donations. Jake's family will decide at a later date how to give back to the community in Jake's Memory. The Go Fund Me link is https://

For more information, go to



