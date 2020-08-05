James A. "Jim" Brown, 93, of Bruin, went to be with the Lord on Monday afternoon, Aug. 3, 2020.
James was born Nov. 23, 1926, in Concord Township. He was the son of the late William A. and Celia Mae Sipes Brown.
James was a graduate of Bruin High School.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was a longtime member of Martinsburg Church in Bruin.
Jim was a Mason and a 44-year member of Parker Allegheny Canby Lodge 521 F&AM in Parker.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and, most especially, working in his garden. He and his wife Barbara, enjoyed traveling for many years and had visited every state in the union.
He retired from Penreco in Karns City, following more than 40 years of service. At the time of his retirement, he was the white oil lab supervisor.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara L. Shirey Brown, whom he married May 20, 1952, at the Memorial Church of Our Father Episcopal in Foxburg.
Also surviving are three children, Laurie L. Mueller and her husband, Carl, of Bruin, Sharon L. Brown of Bruin, and David J. Brown of Mount Pleasant; 18 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Jim was looking forward to the birth of his 25th great- grandchild any day now.
Also surviving are a number of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Brown; and three sisters, Dorothy Hunter, Pearl Minsinger and Shirley Patterson.
BROWN - Friends of James A. "Jim" Brown, who died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Martinsburg Church of Bruin, 128 Main St., Bruin.
A funeral service will follow at 4:15 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Dennis Barger, a longtime family friend and pastor of the Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton officiating.
Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Martinsburg Church of Bruin, P.O. Box E, Bruin, PA 16022.
For more information or to send a condolence, visit www.hilefh.com
.