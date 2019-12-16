James A. Charles Sr., 87, of Mars, passed away on Saturday evening, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
Born in Pittsburgh July 23, 1932, he was the son of the late Kenneth A. and Dorothy Renn Charles.
He was a retired mechanic for Petroleum Equipment Service in Pittsburgh. He had also been a driver for CVS Pharmacy.
Jim was a member of Old Union Presbyterian Church in Mars.
Surviving are his wife, Geraldine Collins Charles, who he married on June 6, 1951; a son, James Charles Jr. (Sharon) of Hadley, Pa.; three daughters, Debby Dukes (Dan) of Mars, Patti Berk (Frank) of Zelienople and Becky Kincaid (Morgan Minamyer) of Galion, Ohio; his grandsons, Steve Dimencic, Shane Charles, Mark and Chuck Kincaid and Ryan and Travis Berk; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Barbara Charles in Connecticut, Kathleen Charles of Evans City, Judith Compton of Butler, Margaret Frank of Longview, Texas, Joan Kelly of Santa Monica, Calif., and Carrie Bell McGrath in North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pam Charles; and two brothers, Kenneth Charles Jr. and David A. Charles.
CHARLES - Friends of James A. Charles Sr., who died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Peter DeVries officiating.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the MS Society.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 16, 2019