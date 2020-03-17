Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. "Jim" Fennell. View Sign Service Information Melanie B Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services 3225 Main St Conestoga , PA 17516 (717)-872-1779 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Happy Hunters Sportmen's Club 676 Chicora Fenelton Road Fenelton , PA View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Happy Hunters Sportmen's Club 676 Chicora Fenelton Road Fenelton , PA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Happy Hunters Sportmen's Club 676 Chicora Fenelton Road Fenelton , PA View Map Interment Following Services Worthington Lutheran Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

James A. Fennell, 72, of Fenelton died unexpectedly at home Friday afternoon, March 13, 2020, as a result of a fall from a roof.

Jim was born Aug. 16, 1947, in Butler, and was the son of the late Clarence J. "Sonny" and Helen Kravchuk Fennell.

He was the husband of Janet K. Lias Fennell.

Jim graduated from Butler High School, Class of 1965.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. He served for two years and was stationed in Korea.

Jim worked for Pullman- Standard and Lezzer Lumber.

He became an armed security guard, working for Citizens Transport, Beaver County Social Security Office and for the pipelines. His favorite job was driving the bus for BART; he enjoyed his passengers and had many stories to tell.

Jim was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, raising beagles and fishing.

He was a life member of the Happy Hunters Sportsmen's Club, where he was on the Pool League, activities, picnic, grounds and ticket committees.

Jim was the Butler County delegate for the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists. He was a Pennsylvania Game Commission Hunter Education Instructor for the past 15 years. He served as a parade marshal for several years for the Chicora Memorial Day Parade. Jim was a life member of VFW Post 249, Butler, American Legion Post 828, Worthington and the East Butler Volunteer Fire Co.

He was a member of the Fenelton United Methodist Church.

A bit misunderstood at times, Jim was a straight shooter, struggled to show his feelings - but those who truly knew him understood him. He enjoyed his friends at the Happy Hunters, teaching the young about hunting, going to the casino and playing the lottery.

Jim is survived by his wife, Janet; his son, Michael Todd Fennell of Columbia, Pa.; his daughter, Melanie Beth Fennell Scheid of Lancaster; his grand-doggies; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas W. Fennell; his sisters, Elizabeth Ann Swartzlander, Carole C. Barnes and Janet E. Reeder; and his dachshund, Jager.

FENNELL - Family and friends of James A. Fennell, who died Friday, March 13, 2020, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Happy Hunters Sportmen's Club, 676 Chicora Fenelton Road, Fenelton.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Hunters.

Interment will be held in the Worthington Lutheran Cemetery immediately following, where military honors will be accorded.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Jim's daughter, Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Conestoga and Lancaster, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Jim's memory to the Fenelton U.M. Church, 810 Clearfield Road, Fenelton, PA 16034.

Online condolences can be given by visiting







James A. Fennell, 72, of Fenelton died unexpectedly at home Friday afternoon, March 13, 2020, as a result of a fall from a roof.Jim was born Aug. 16, 1947, in Butler, and was the son of the late Clarence J. "Sonny" and Helen Kravchuk Fennell.He was the husband of Janet K. Lias Fennell.Jim graduated from Butler High School, Class of 1965.He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. He served for two years and was stationed in Korea.Jim worked for Pullman- Standard and Lezzer Lumber.He became an armed security guard, working for Citizens Transport, Beaver County Social Security Office and for the pipelines. His favorite job was driving the bus for BART; he enjoyed his passengers and had many stories to tell.Jim was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, raising beagles and fishing.He was a life member of the Happy Hunters Sportsmen's Club, where he was on the Pool League, activities, picnic, grounds and ticket committees.Jim was the Butler County delegate for the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists. He was a Pennsylvania Game Commission Hunter Education Instructor for the past 15 years. He served as a parade marshal for several years for the Chicora Memorial Day Parade. Jim was a life member of VFW Post 249, Butler, American Legion Post 828, Worthington and the East Butler Volunteer Fire Co.He was a member of the Fenelton United Methodist Church.A bit misunderstood at times, Jim was a straight shooter, struggled to show his feelings - but those who truly knew him understood him. He enjoyed his friends at the Happy Hunters, teaching the young about hunting, going to the casino and playing the lottery.Jim is survived by his wife, Janet; his son, Michael Todd Fennell of Columbia, Pa.; his daughter, Melanie Beth Fennell Scheid of Lancaster; his grand-doggies; and several nieces and nephews.Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas W. Fennell; his sisters, Elizabeth Ann Swartzlander, Carole C. Barnes and Janet E. Reeder; and his dachshund, Jager.FENNELL - Family and friends of James A. Fennell, who died Friday, March 13, 2020, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Happy Hunters Sportmen's Club, 676 Chicora Fenelton Road, Fenelton.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Hunters.Interment will be held in the Worthington Lutheran Cemetery immediately following, where military honors will be accorded.Funeral arrangements are in the care of Jim's daughter, Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Conestoga and Lancaster, Pa.In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Jim's memory to the Fenelton U.M. Church, 810 Clearfield Road, Fenelton, PA 16034.Online condolences can be given by visiting www.melaniebscheidfh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close