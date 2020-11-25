James A. McKnight, 72, of Mars passed away on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born July 25, 1948, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late James F. and Thelma Owens McKnight.
He had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Jim was a postal worker at the Bulk Mail Center in Warrendale for more than 25 years.
A member of the Bakerstown United Methodist Church, he was an avid lover of guitar, music and photography. He enjoyed playing bocce ball and was a gifted writer.
Surviving are his wife, Marcia Jones McKnight, whom he married on June 23, 1970; two daughters, Jaime Williams (Clint) of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Autumn Ivanchan (Shawn) of Mars; a son, Sean McKnight (John Bolton) of New York, N.Y.; and his grandchildren, Noah, Talon, Mackenzie and Brooklyn.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Alex; and his sister, Cheryl Goebel.
MCKNIGHT - Arrangements for James A. McKnight, who died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, are private and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorial donations can be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
