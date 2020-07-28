1/
James A. "Jim" McPherson
James A. McPherson, 76, of Prospect, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the Haven Convalescent Center in New Castle.
James was born on Jan. 31, 1944, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late James H. and Irene M. Kovach McPherson.
Upon graduating high school, James enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
Jim worked as a truck driver up until his retirement.
He was of the Methodist faith.
Jim loved fishing, motorcycles and cars, and he especially enjoyed his coffee. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his children and grandkids.
James is survived by his four children, Michael (Beth) McPherson of New Castle, Jason (Debra) McPherson of Townville, Pa., Jerimy McPherson of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Tara L. (Jimmy) Sebring of Prospect; two brothers, Thomas M. McPherson of Slippery Rock, and David McPherson of Steamboat Springs, Colo.; two sisters, B. Susan McPherson-Glavan of Slippery Rock, and Patricia (Arnode) Muirhead of New Hampshire; 10 grandchildren, Cole, Luke and Gunner McPherson, Killian and Hannah Shartle, Dakota, Brittany, Kimberly, Tiffany and Christy Sebring; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe McPherson; a sister, Pamela McPherson; and a niece, Nicole McPherson.
MCPHERSON - A celebration of life service for James A. McPherson, who died Saturday, July 25, 2020, will be held at a later date by the family.
Noga Funeral Home, New Castle, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be viewed or offered by visiting www.nogafuneralhome.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Noga Funeral Home
1142 South Main Street
New Castle, PA 16103
(724) 652-6700
