James A. O'Leary, 93, of Portersville died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his residence.



Born April 11, 1927, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Joseph F. and Rose Zahrobsky O'Leary.



He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in the Pacific during World War II.



James was Catholic by faith.



He was a draftsman by trade in the window industry. James designed the replacement windows for the crown of the Statue of Liberty, and was present for the installation. He retired from Traco Windows.



After his retirement, he delivered flowers for Mussig Florist, and also was an attendant for the 422 Auto Auction.



James was a graduate of Wilkinsburg High School.



He was a member of the VFW in Evans City, and the Ellwood City Men's Pool League (Breaker's Pub Team). He was very active in the Portersville Food Pantry, and he also attended the Portersville Alliance Church.



Survivors include three sons, Daniel (Amy) O'Leary of Butler, Tom (Kim) O'Leary of Millsboro, Del., and Bob (Janie) O'Leary of Waukee, Iowa; and one daughter, Janet (Mike) Sorce of Granite Bay, Calif.



He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Soison of Tonawanda, N.Y., and Betty Silzel of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Folwarczny O'Leary, who died in June 2008; and one daughter, Kristine.



O'LEARY - Due to current COVID-19 health restrictions, a private family visitation for James A. O'Leary, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, was held Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.



A private Mass was held at St. Kilian Parish in Cranberry Township, with Father Bober officiating.



Burial was in Butler County Memorial Park and Mausoleum.



Arrangements were entrusted to Jay Bryan Funeral Home in Prospect.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Portersville Food Pantry.









