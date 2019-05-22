Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

James A. Wigton, 87, of Butler passed away on Monday at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.

He was born Sept. 3, 1931, in Butler, and was the son of the late Frank T. Wigton Sr. and the late Helen McKelvey Wigton.

He was a 1950 graduate of Butler High School. Jim attended Clarion State University. He later graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, with a master's degree in social work.

Jim retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections as the deputy superintendent of the State Correctional Institution (Western Penitentiary) in Pittsburgh.

After his retirement, he worked part-time at the Irene Stacy Community Mental Health Center in the emergency services department until 2000.

Jim was a Presbyterian.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He volunteered as a deputy wildlife conservation officer for the Pennsylvania Game Commission for 20 years. He was a life member of the Butler County Law Enforcement Officers Association. He was a member of the VFW Post 249, the American Legion Post 0945 of Cabot, the NRA and the Pennsylvania Prison Wardens Association.

Jim enjoyed hunting, gardening and his camp on the Allegheny River in Warren County.

James is survived by his two sons, Richard Wigton of Mechanicsburg, and Timothy Wigton of Butler; two grandchildren, Timothy Wigton Jr. and Nicole Wigton; one great-grandchild, Kaylee Wigton; one sister-in-law, Barbara Wigton of Butler; and several nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Smith Wigton, whom he married on June 9, 1956, and who passed away on Jan. 13, 2019; and three brothers, Dr. F.T. Wigton, as well as R. William Wigton and Richard M. Wigton, who were both killed in Europe during World War II.

WIGTON - Friends of James A. Wigton, who died Monday, May 20, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Gordon Powell officiating.

Private burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorials are suggested to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Online condolences can be given at







