James Alan Kirschner, 63, of Hilliards, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, surrounded by his family after a battle with liver and kidney disease.
Jim was born Feb. 25, 1957, in Grove City, and was the son of the late John and Wanda Kirschner.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards with his friends and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Jim was a self-employed contractor for over 40 years.
Jim is survived by his companion of over 17 years, Dorothy Hartzell of Butler; his three children, Curtis (Kathryn) Kirschner of Audubon, Pa., Clayton (Maghan) Kirschner of Huntersville, N.C., and Laura (Kurtis) Leonard of Emlenton; his sister, Jan (Donald) Rider of Boyers; his nine grandchildren, Alexis, Sophie, Brinn, Hannah, Sam, Kaylee, Tanner, Bentley and Hadley; one nephew, Douglas (Jacy) Rider of Devon, Pa.; Dorothy's children, Mandy (Mike) Wallace of Slippery Rock, and Jennifer (Glenn) Elkins of Columbia, S.C.; and Dorothy's three grandchildren.
He also leaves behind his beloved Lavern.
Jim was preceded in death by his sister, LuAnn Leone (Kirschner); and his maternal grandparents, Walter and Mabel Blakney.
KIRSCHNER - Services will be held privately for James Alan Kirschner, who died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
