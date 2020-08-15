1/1
James Alan "Jim" Kirschner
1957 - 2020
James Alan Kirschner, 63, of Hilliards, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, surrounded by his family after a battle with liver and kidney disease.
Jim was born Feb. 25, 1957, in Grove City, and was the son of the late John and Wanda Kirschner.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards with his friends and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Jim was a self-employed contractor for over 40 years.
Jim is survived by his companion of over 17 years, Dorothy Hartzell of Butler; his three children, Curtis (Kathryn) Kirschner of Audubon, Pa., Clayton (Maghan) Kirschner of Huntersville, N.C., and Laura (Kurtis) Leonard of Emlenton; his sister, Jan (Donald) Rider of Boyers; his nine grandchildren, Alexis, Sophie, Brinn, Hannah, Sam, Kaylee, Tanner, Bentley and Hadley; one nephew, Douglas (Jacy) Rider of Devon, Pa.; Dorothy's children, Mandy (Mike) Wallace of Slippery Rock, and Jennifer (Glenn) Elkins of Columbia, S.C.; and Dorothy's three grandchildren.
He also leaves behind his beloved Lavern.
Jim was preceded in death by his sister, LuAnn Leone (Kirschner); and his maternal grandparents, Walter and Mabel Blakney.
KIRSCHNER - Services will be held privately for James Alan Kirschner, who died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
1 entry
August 15, 2020
Laura and families,
We're sorry hear about your dad, he's great guy, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jenn
Friend
