James Alexander Hartzell, 70, of Portersville passed away Monday in Virginia.

He was born on April 11, 1949, in Butler, and was the son of the late Carl Hartzell and the late Marjory (Young) Hartzell.

Jim was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had served in the Vietnam War.

He was a graduate of Knoch High School and Clarion University.

He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and at the Summit Cemetery.

He last worked for the Butler Eagle.

Jim is survived by his brother, Jeff (Barb) Hartzell of Butler; an aunt; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sisters, Jeanne McQuistion, who passed away on Aug. 5, 2019, Joanne Pierce and Jana Cochran.

HARTZELL - Per his wishes, burial for James Alexander Hartzell, who died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, was private.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Summit Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to the .







