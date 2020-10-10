James Arnold Lewis Jr., 88, of Surfside Beach, S.C., passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at NHC Healthcare of Garden City, S.C.
He was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Ellwood City, and was the son of the late James Arnold Lewis Sr. and Dorothy Virginia (Martin) Lewis.
In his younger years, Jim was a talented athlete. He excelled in football, basketball and track. Jim was also a member of the high school band.
Jim recognized his country's need for brave men and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force before graduation in 1951.
While enlisted, Jim made the rank of buck sergeant and played in the U.S. Air Force Band, using a variety of instruments such as the French horn, trumpet, drums and other percussion instruments.
Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Jim went to work for Callery Chemical Co., in Callery.
Then for 30 years, he worked as a valued employee of the management team as a maintenance supervisor for Halstead Industries in Zelienople.
After Halstead, he began another career driving a tour bus for Campbell Bus Lines out of Slippery Rock. He enjoyed interacting with and taking folks on tours throughout the United States for 10 years.
Always wanting to provide for his family and give back to his community, he was also a certified emergency medical technician for Harmony Ambulance Co., and served as a part-time police officer, assistant fire chief and was a member of the scuba diving rescue team, all in Zelienople.
He was a football and baseball coach for his boys' local teams, a member of two church choirs for a combined 60 years, served as a director of the Zelienople Community Park Board and was an active member of the Moose Lodge, Lions and American Legion.
In postretirement, Jim worked for Burroughs and Chapin in Myrtle Beach for 17 years, as a service manager at a local miniature golf course. He found peace on the golf course, sitting on the beach, casting fishing lines with friends, bowling, playing all kinds of card games, and checkers, dominoes and chess.
Above all, Jim loved his family with his whole heart. He will be deeply missed, but remembered for his wit, vibrant personality and infectious laughter.
Left to cherish Jim's memory are his beloved wife of 63 years, Alice (Eiler) Lewis of Surfside Beach, S.C.; his three sons, William Lewis and his wife, Eileen, of Northampton, Pa., Scott Lewis and his longtime companion, Karen Kaufman, of Zelienople, and Dale Lewis and his wife, Dawn, of Plum, Pa.; three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Conner and Alayna Lewis; his honorary grandsons, Bryan and Steven; his brother, Charlie Lewis and his wife, Donna, of Zelienople; his sister, Joanne Smith of Zelienople; several nieces, nephews and cousins spread throughout the country; and a large, loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Daniel Smith.
LEWIS - As a result of COVID-19, a celebration of the life of James Arnold Lewis Jr., who died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Murrells Inlet, S.C., is honored to assist the family.
