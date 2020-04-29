James Charles Shaddock, 72, formerly of Economy Borough, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, from COVID-19 at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
James was born Feb. 4, 1948.
He was preceded in death by his father, James K. Shaddock.
He is survived by his loving mother, Avonelle (Poling) Shaddock; his sisters, Connee (Bart) Spagnola, Carol (Gary) Verrico, Jayne Korak and her companion, Glenn Sisson; his brother, Mark K. Shaddock; his nieces and nephews, Kara Spagnola, Brett Spagnola (Stephanie) and Tina Verrico (Mikayla); his aunt, Audrey (Elmer); his uncle, Melvin (Bert); and numerous cousins.
James graduated in 1966 from Ambridge High School.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
He was a life member of the NRA, American Legion, Beaver County Conservation District and Ambridge Sportsmen's Club. He was also a member of Beaver County Trappers.
He worked at A & S Railroad.
SHADDOCK - Arrangements for James Charles Shaddock, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020, are under the direction of Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, 273 Route 68, Rochester.
A gravesite service will be held at a later date at Rehoboth Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made in James' memory to Rehoboth Lutheran Church, 2800 Conway Wallrose Road Baden, PA 15005-2306.
