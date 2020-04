James Charles Shaddock, 72, formerly of Economy Borough, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, from COVID-19 at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.James was born Feb. 4, 1948.He was preceded in death by his father, James K. Shaddock.He is survived by his loving mother, Avonelle (Poling) Shaddock; his sisters, Connee (Bart) Spagnola, Carol (Gary) Verrico, Jayne Korak and her companion, Glenn Sisson; his brother, Mark K. Shaddock; his nieces and nephews, Kara Spagnola, Brett Spagnola (Stephanie) and Tina Verrico (Mikayla); his aunt, Audrey (Elmer); his uncle, Melvin (Bert); and numerous cousins.James graduated in 1966 from Ambridge High School.He served in the U.S. Navy.He was a life member of the NRA, American Legion, Beaver County Conservation District and Ambridge Sportsmen's Club. He was also a member of Beaver County Trappers.He worked at A & S Railroad.SHADDOCK - Arrangements for James Charles Shaddock, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020, are under the direction of Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, 273 Route 68, Rochester.A gravesite service will be held at a later date at Rehoboth Cemetery.Memorial donations can be made in James' memory to Rehoboth Lutheran Church, 2800 Conway Wallrose Road Baden, PA 15005-2306.Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com