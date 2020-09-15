James D. Caccamo, 62, of Butler passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
He was born Dec. 17, 1957, in Grove City, and was the son of the late Joseph and Delores Caccamo.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, throwing darts, and dreaming of a Harley, but most of all, collecting eagle statues.
He was the husband of Linda Caccamo; the father of Stephanie (Billy Joe) Stewart, Ashley (Jordan) Trump, and Austin, Scott and Laylah Caccamo; and the brother of Theresa Weber, Michael Caccamo, Gina Hoover and Anthony Caccamo.
Jim is also survived by six grandchildren.
CACCAMO - Services for James D. Caccamo, who died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, are being planned privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
