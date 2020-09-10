James D. Kane Sr., 89, of Zelienople, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community.
Born Sept. 11, 1930, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Thomas Kane and Marie Regan Kane.
Jim graduated from Central Catholic High School.
He was a member of St. John Fisher Parish in Churchill.
Always quick with a joke, Jim knew how to put a smile on people's faces. He was also a wonderful storyteller and loved cheering on the Steelers.
Above all, Jim was a loving father and grandfather, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, James D. Kane Jr. and his wife, Theresa; and his grandchildren, Connor, Devin and Regan Kane.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia M. Kane, who passed away on Jan. 27, 2015; and his brothers, Robert, Gregory, Paul and Ronald Kane.
KANE - A Mass of Christian burial for James D. Kane Sr., who died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John Fisher Parish, 33 Lewin Lane, Pittsburgh. Due to public health concerns, the family kindly asks that personal facial protection be worn to the church.
Jim will be laid to rest at William Penn Memorial Cemetery in Churchill.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Passavant Benevolent Fund/LAS Foundation, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.