James D. Rhodaberger, 95, of Cabot passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at VA Butler Healthcare.
Born Nov. 29, 1923, in Butler, he was a son of the late Lester and Mary A. Strailey Rhodaberger.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of St. John Roman Catholic Church in Fenelton. He also was a member of 55 & Alive at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
Jim was a heavy-equipment operator for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 of Monroeville.
Jim's favorite hobbies were fishing and hunting. He also loved to share stories of the past.
He is survived by one brother, John Rhodaberger of Cabot; one sister, Mary Ellen Yenick of Cabot; one stepson; two stepdaughters; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Antonette Lepore Rhodaberger, who passed away Oct. 13, 2012; and three brothers.
RHODABERGER - There will be no visitation for James D. Rhodaberger, who died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John Roman Catholic Church, 668 Clearfield Road, Fenelton, with the Rev. Matthew McClain officiating.
Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by American Legion Post 117, American Legion Post 778 and Post 249.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
The family requests memorial donations to the VA Butler Healthcare Community Living Center, 353 N. Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001.
