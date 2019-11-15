Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James D. "Jim" Wade. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James D. Wade, 90, of Eldorado, Parker, passed away Wednesday afternoon at his residence following an illness.

Born Oct. 27, 1929, in Hilliards, Butler County, he was the son of the late Harry and Irene Moyer Wade.

He was married Aug. 19, 1950, to the former Mary Rosella Alworth, who passed away March 22, 2013.

Jim was the owner/operator of Wade Disposal Service of Eldorado-Parker, from where he retired following many years of service.

He was a member of Robinson Chapel Church near Parker.

Mr. Wade served for years as a special deputy sheriff in Butler County, as well as a Pennsylvania state constable.

With many talents, Jim was an active airplane pilot, operator of heavy equipment (especially D-8 and D-9 dozers), and was very mechanically inclined when repairing automobiles and other motor driven equipment.

Though never having formal music lessons, he was well-known for his ability to pick up a guitar or sit down at an organ and play a variety of music.

He loved campfire cooking, spending time with his family, and drinking coffee with friends at local restaurants. As weather permitted, he could be found on the front porch swing awaiting the day's sunset.

Surviving are three daughters, Cheryl "Cher" Howard of Eldorado, Susan Saidy of Houston, Texas, and Tracey (Kirby) Stalker of Boyers; three grandchildren, Jason Howard, Eric (Krista) Stalker and Heather (Jeremy) Bean; two great-grandchildren, Hailey Jo Howard and Logan Stalker; one sister, Mrs. Velma "Jean" Deets of Utica, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary and Mae; and four brothers, Roy, Bob, Don and Chuck.

WADE - Visitation for James D. Wade, who died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Private burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Allegheny Cemetery near Parker.

To view or send condolences, flowers or sympathy cards, please visit



Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019

