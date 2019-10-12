James D. Williams, 85, of Renfrew passed away quietly at his home and surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Born Sept. 16, 1934, in Red Bank, N.J., he was the son of the late Delbert Williams and Margaret Shuster Williams.
Jim was of Protestant faith.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a member of the Local Union 542, Pipe Fitters and Sprinkler Fitters, for over 60 years. In addition, Jim was also a current member of the Victory Lodge 694 F&AM, the New Castle Consistory, and the Syria Shrine. He was a former member of the Red Man's Lodge in Title, Pa., the oldest Masonic Lodge in the United States. He was a former member of the BPOE Lodge 170 in Butler, and the Post 499 in Evans City.
Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and cheering on all of the Pittsburgh sports teams. He especially enjoyed watching NASCAR and going to races with his wife. Jim will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Rose Delores Goheen Williams, whom he married on Sept. 3, 1960; his sisters, Marilyn Kunselman of New Bethlehem, Pa., Margaretta Marriott of Hastings, Mich., Kathleen Mitchel of New Bethlehem, Pa., and Carol Williams of Dallas, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his very good friends who Jim thought of as his children, Nina and Andy Babay, and their children, Drew, Ethan and Elizabeth.
WILLIAMS - Friends of James D. Williams, who died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Jake Klutinoty officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019