James David Winkler, 71, of Adams Township passed away on Monday afternoon at his home.
Born Aug. 21, 1947, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late David and Verna LaFever Winkler.
Jim had worked at Lamperski's Tree Farm.
He served as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Jim was the brother of Dianne Wolf of Butler, and the late Sandra Winkler; the uncle of Jason D. Wolf of Butler, and Kimberly Wilson of Dansville, N.Y.; and the great-uncle of five great-nieces and great-nephews.
WINKLER - Private family services for James David Winkler, who died Monday, April 22, 2019, are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Washington County.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 23, 2019