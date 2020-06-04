James E. "Jim" Ealy
1933 - 2020
James E. Ealy, 87, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born Feb. 19, 1933, in Butler, he was the son of the late William and Birdie Bowser Ealy.
Jim was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving as a medic.
He retired in 1995 from Allegheny Ludlum, Brackenridge, where he worked in the melting and rolling departments.
Jim enjoyed setting up at the Clearview flea market and golfing with his son, Jimmy, and grandson, Chuck.
He loved watching WWF, camping, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
He eloped with Joan Peters on June 30, 1953. They renewed their vows in 1978 and celebrated 25 years of marriage with Frank Smiglewski officiating.
Surviving are his loving daughters, Wanda (Frank) Smiglewski of Butler and Frances Chaffee of Cocoa, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and two sisters, Rosella Berendt of Tory, N.C. and Shirley Wood of Live Oak, Fla.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan G. Ealy; his son, James L. Ealy; and his brothers, Billy, Bob and Dale Ealy.
EALY - Visitation and services for James E. Ealy, who died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, will be private.
Interment will follow in Mount Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot. Pa., 16023.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
