Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Lucco. View Sign Service Information Jay Bryan Funeral Home 443 Main St Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2550 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Christopher at the Lake Catholic Church Prospect , PA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Christopher at the Lake Catholic Church Prospect , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James E. Lucco, 92, of Butler died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Butler VA Community Living Center.

James was born Sept. 17, 1927, in Boyers, to Dominick and Daisy Lucca.

James served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1947.

He married his wife, Violet Rossi, on Oct. 13, 1951, and lovingly raised their two children together.

He was a retired welder from Pullman-Standard and had worked at Bryan Funeral Home for many years.

He was a member of the American Legion and VFW.

He was a member of St. Christopher at the Lake Catholic Church in Prospect.

James lived for his family and friends. He was affectionately known around the ballfields as Pap Pap Jimmy or Pap Lucco. James loved watching his grandchildren play sports, particularly baseball and softball.

In his spare time, he was also known to throw around a baseball or two and was an avid hunter, who enjoyed many weekends at camp with the guys.

James is survived by two children, his son, Rocco (Mary) Lucco of Butler; his daughter, Yvonne Neely of Prospect; five grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Lucco of Slippery Rock, Christina (Chad) Savannah of Butler, Colby (Kory) West of Pittsburgh, Brandy (Michael) Davis of Butler, and Domenic Neely of Butler; eight great-grandchildren, Arabella, Taylor, Sophia, Andrew, Luca, Harper, Violet and Kaden.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Violet, who passed away in October 2018; four brothers; and four sisters.

LUCCO - There will be no viewing for James E. Lucco, who died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

All family and friends are welcome to attend the Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Christopher at the Lake Catholic Church in Prospect, with the Rev. Adam Verona officiating.

A condolence line will be held at 10 a.m. before the start of the memorial service in the side lobby of the church.

Military honors will immediately follow the Mass and will be provided by the American Legion 778 in Butler.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bryan Funeral Home, Prospect.







James E. Lucco, 92, of Butler died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Butler VA Community Living Center.James was born Sept. 17, 1927, in Boyers, to Dominick and Daisy Lucca.James served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1947.He married his wife, Violet Rossi, on Oct. 13, 1951, and lovingly raised their two children together.He was a retired welder from Pullman-Standard and had worked at Bryan Funeral Home for many years.He was a member of the American Legion and VFW.He was a member of St. Christopher at the Lake Catholic Church in Prospect.James lived for his family and friends. He was affectionately known around the ballfields as Pap Pap Jimmy or Pap Lucco. James loved watching his grandchildren play sports, particularly baseball and softball.In his spare time, he was also known to throw around a baseball or two and was an avid hunter, who enjoyed many weekends at camp with the guys.James is survived by two children, his son, Rocco (Mary) Lucco of Butler; his daughter, Yvonne Neely of Prospect; five grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Lucco of Slippery Rock, Christina (Chad) Savannah of Butler, Colby (Kory) West of Pittsburgh, Brandy (Michael) Davis of Butler, and Domenic Neely of Butler; eight great-grandchildren, Arabella, Taylor, Sophia, Andrew, Luca, Harper, Violet and Kaden.James was preceded in death by his wife, Violet, who passed away in October 2018; four brothers; and four sisters.LUCCO - There will be no viewing for James E. Lucco, who died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.All family and friends are welcome to attend the Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Christopher at the Lake Catholic Church in Prospect, with the Rev. Adam Verona officiating.A condolence line will be held at 10 a.m. before the start of the memorial service in the side lobby of the church.Military honors will immediately follow the Mass and will be provided by the American Legion 778 in Butler.Arrangements have been entrusted to Bryan Funeral Home, Prospect. Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close