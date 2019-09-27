James E. Lucco, 92, of Butler died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Butler VA Community Living Center.
James was born Sept. 17, 1927, in Boyers, to Dominick and Daisy Lucca.
James served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1947.
He married his wife, Violet Rossi, on Oct. 13, 1951, and lovingly raised their two children together.
He was a retired welder from Pullman-Standard and had worked at Bryan Funeral Home for many years.
He was a member of the American Legion and VFW.
He was a member of St. Christopher at the Lake Catholic Church in Prospect.
James lived for his family and friends. He was affectionately known around the ballfields as Pap Pap Jimmy or Pap Lucco. James loved watching his grandchildren play sports, particularly baseball and softball.
In his spare time, he was also known to throw around a baseball or two and was an avid hunter, who enjoyed many weekends at camp with the guys.
James is survived by two children, his son, Rocco (Mary) Lucco of Butler; his daughter, Yvonne Neely of Prospect; five grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Lucco of Slippery Rock, Christina (Chad) Savannah of Butler, Colby (Kory) West of Pittsburgh, Brandy (Michael) Davis of Butler, and Domenic Neely of Butler; eight great-grandchildren, Arabella, Taylor, Sophia, Andrew, Luca, Harper, Violet and Kaden.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Violet, who passed away in October 2018; four brothers; and four sisters.
LUCCO - There will be no viewing for James E. Lucco, who died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
All family and friends are welcome to attend the Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Christopher at the Lake Catholic Church in Prospect, with the Rev. Adam Verona officiating.
A condolence line will be held at 10 a.m. before the start of the memorial service in the side lobby of the church.
Military honors will immediately follow the Mass and will be provided by the American Legion 778 in Butler.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bryan Funeral Home, Prospect.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019