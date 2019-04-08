James E. "Jim" Magnani, 78, of Bradys Bend passed away Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Feb. 24, 1941, in Madison Township, Clarion County, he was the son of Joseph E. and Valerie (Dietz) Magnani.
On Nov. 18, 1963, Jim married the former Sharon L. Gray, who survives him.
Jim worked for Tony Thompson's Scrap Yard for two years, the Rex Hide in East Brady for 13 years, Magnus Garage in Curlsville for two years and retired from Ervin Industries in East Butler after 30 years.
Jim was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bradys Bend.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending muzzleloader shoots, running beagles at the Hilltop Beagle Club and having a great time with family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Sherry Magnani of Bradys Bend; one daughter, Christine and her husband, Ken, Hoffman of Mercer; one sister, Mary and her husband, Jeff, Miller of East Brady; and one brother, Tom and his wife, Marilynn, Magnani of East Brady.
He is also survived by two granddaughters, Jassa and Linsey Yost; three grandsons, Garrett Shiemke, Levi Jack, and Jaxon Magnani; one special family friend, Libby Jack; five nieces; and one nephew.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jan Magnani.
MAGNANI - Friends of James E. "Jim" Magnani, who died Friday, April 5, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Buechele Funeral Home, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. John Butler officiating.
Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery will follow.
The Magnani family would like to thank the VNA and Butler Hospital nurses for all the care they provided Jim. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sugarcreek Ambulance 2030 State Route 268, East Brady, PA, 16028 or East Brady Fire Department, PO Box 129, East Brady, PA 16028
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 8, 2019