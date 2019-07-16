James E. Schmid, 81, of East Lake Road, Jamestown passed away on Friday evening.
He was born on March 14, 1938, in Pittsburgh, a son of Elmer and Elizabeth (Delenbaugh) Schmid.
He was a 1956 graduate of Mars High School and received his electrical degree from Gateway Technical Institute.
Jim served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He was employed for 43 years at North Pittsburgh Telephone Co. and was also the owner and operator of Jim's Electric.
On Sept. 30, 1961, Jim married the former Dorothy S. Pauls; she survives.
He had attended Greenville Alliance Church.
He was a member of Mars Rod and Gun Club, Jamestown School Board, and was past king lion of the Jamestown Lions Club.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brad Schmid and his wife, Kristen, of Katy, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Kelly Schmid of Grove City; a sister, Agnes Snow of Chicago, Ill.; a brother, Kenneth Schmid of Butler; and five grandchildren, Ben, Alexa, Michaela, Anna and Chris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Schmid; a son, Kevin Schmid; and three infant children.
SCHMID - Friends and family of James E. Schmid, who died Friday, July 12, 2019, are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Greenville Alliance Church, 63 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville, with the Rev. Nathan Seckinger and the Rev. Jerry Hunter co-officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Wexford.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 16502.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 16, 2019