Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



James was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Butler. He was the son of the late Stanley W. and Isabel M. Wenner Simpson.

Jim was of the Protestant faith.

He was a 1955 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School and a 1958 graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh.

He was a U.S.

In his earlier years, Jim was employed at Nationwide Insurance Co. in Butler, Pullman Standard, Witco Chemical in Petrolia, and the Pennsylvania State Liquor Store. He retired from AK Steel in 2002.

After retirement, Jim worked at the Butler Country Club for four years.

Jim was a well-known and talented athlete. He played on and managed many different baseball teams in the Fairview and Chicora area.

He was a member of the Butler County Horseshoe Pitching League and the Butler County Horseshoe Hall of Fame. He was a longtime member of Happy Hunters Sportsman Club in Fenelton and the club's horseshoe league. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Tuesday Morning Traveling Golfers Group. He also enjoyed watching the Steelers and the Pirates.

James is survived by his wife, Inez R. Evans Simpson, whom he married on Sept. 5, 1964, at St. Patrick Church in Bradys Bend.

Also surviving is a son, Steven J. Simpson and his wife, Kelli, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; his sister, Diana Steffan of Butler; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Simpson Preston; his infant siblings, Charles Thomas and Stacie Lynn Simpson; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

SIMPSON - Friends of James E. "Jim" Simpson, who died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dennis Barger officiating.

Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit







James E. "Jim" Simpson, 82, of Gameland Road, Chicora, passed away early Friday morning, Nov. 22, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.James was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Butler. He was the son of the late Stanley W. and Isabel M. Wenner Simpson.Jim was of the Protestant faith.He was a 1955 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School and a 1958 graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh.He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1960 to 1962.In his earlier years, Jim was employed at Nationwide Insurance Co. in Butler, Pullman Standard, Witco Chemical in Petrolia, and the Pennsylvania State Liquor Store. He retired from AK Steel in 2002.After retirement, Jim worked at the Butler Country Club for four years.Jim was a well-known and talented athlete. He played on and managed many different baseball teams in the Fairview and Chicora area.He was a member of the Butler County Horseshoe Pitching League and the Butler County Horseshoe Hall of Fame. He was a longtime member of Happy Hunters Sportsman Club in Fenelton and the club's horseshoe league. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Tuesday Morning Traveling Golfers Group. He also enjoyed watching the Steelers and the Pirates.James is survived by his wife, Inez R. Evans Simpson, whom he married on Sept. 5, 1964, at St. Patrick Church in Bradys Bend.Also surviving is a son, Steven J. Simpson and his wife, Kelli, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; his sister, Diana Steffan of Butler; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Simpson Preston; his infant siblings, Charles Thomas and Stacie Lynn Simpson; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.SIMPSON - Friends of James E. "Jim" Simpson, who died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dennis Barger officiating.Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close