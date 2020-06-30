James Eaton Mitchell, 93, of Grove City, formerly of Mars, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Orchard Manor.
He was born Aug. 31, 1926, in McKeesport, the son of James L. and Eileen L. Mitchell.
He graduated from Mars High School in 1944.
He married Ethel Irene McWhinney on May 3, 1948. She passed away Oct. 11, 2002.
Jim retired as a custodian for the Mars Area School District. He had also worked at Step Saver Kitchens in Evans City, and was a school bus driver for Pine-Richland.
He was a member of the Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church in New Castle.
Surviving are his sons, James R. (Bettie) Mitchell of Farmville, Va., and Lt. Col., USAF (Ret.) Robert E. (Yu-Chih) Mitchell of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his grandchildren, James L. (Diane) Mitchell, David A. (Maryjane) Mitchell, Amanda (Aaron) Shepit, Lynda Schuchert (widow of Jeremy Schuchert) and Joshua Schuchert; and his great- grandchildren, James Paul and Joey Mitchell, Billie, Sandra, Leisa and Alana Mitchell, Alexander, Elizabeth and Aislin Shepit, and Jack Schuchert; his brother, John M. Mitchell of Volant; his sister, Mary Eileen Mitchell Mullinnix of Indianapolis, Ind.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother, Edward L. Mitchell; his daughter, Elizabeth Schuchert; and his grandson, Jeremy Schuchert.
MITCHELL - A memorial service for James Eaton Mitchell, who died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Interment was held in the Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, 468 Rose Point Road, New Castle, PA 16101.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.