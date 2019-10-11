James Edward Leary, 98, of Saxonburg, formerly of Butler, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
He was born Nov. 30, 1920, in Derry, Pa., and was the son of the late James Richey Leary and the late Rose (Kettering) Leary.
James was of Presbyterian faith.
He was a member of Victory Lodge 694, Scottish Rite of New Castle, Syria Temple, Butler Shrine Caravan 14 and Butler Shrine Luncheon Club, the Butler Elks 170 and Butler Moose 64.
He retired from being in supervision at Moonlight Mushroom.
Surviving are two sons, Ronald E. (Janet) Leary of Valencia, and James R. (Karen) Leary of Butler; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. (Blair) Leary, who died on Feb. 7, 1997; and his brother, Paul Leary.
LEARY - Friends of James Edward Leary, who died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 8 p.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Masonic services will be held at 6:30 p.m. by Victory Lodge 694.
Private interment will be held in Butler County Memorial Park, Butler.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019