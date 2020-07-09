James Elmer Lemmon Jr., 69, of Butler, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020, in the VA Butler Healthcare Hospice.
Born Nov. 2, 1950, in Bellevue, Allegheny County, he was the son of James and Joan Richardson Lemmon Sr.
He finished his truck driving career with Superior Trucking.
He will be remembered for his friendly smile and numerous sports conversations, while he was a bartender at the former HT's Spillway.
He was a sports enthusiast and early in his life, he enjoyed writing sports articles for the News Record paper.
Jim loved animals and always enjoyed dog sitting for his family.
His hobby was golfing, and he enjoyed many golf leagues and many golf outings.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Lemmon and her husband, Charles Harbaugh, of Butler; his siblings, Arlene (Harry) Toner of Butler, Daniel (Brenda) Lemmon of Colorado, Gerald (Sharon) Lemmon of Prospect, and Patricia Shay of Stoneboro; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Lemmon Sr., who passed away on May 22, 1999.
LEMMON - Cremation services for James Elmer Lemmon Jr., who died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, were provided by Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Please visit www.raisleyfuneralhome.com
to leave an online tribute.