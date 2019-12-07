James F. Brown, 90, of Tipp City, Ohio, formerly of Kittanning passed away Wednesday at the Upper Valley Hospital in Troy, Ohio.
James was born April 24, 1929, in Kittanning. He was the son of the late Theodore W. Brown and Bertha A. (Salsgiver) Brown.
James served 13½ years in the military and worked for Acutus (formerly Oilwell Supply) in Oil City.
He attended the Tipp City Church of the Nazarene in Tipp City, Ohio.
James is survived by his wife, Evelyn Moon Brown, whom he married Dec. 28, 1962; one daughter, Kirsten Brown Deskins, and her husband, Wesley, of Austin, Texas; and two grandchildren, Jacob Deskins and his wife, Jennifer, of Kettering Ohio, and Madison Deskins Bloom and her husband, Will, of Milwaukee, Wis.
Also surviving are five sisters, Ruth Guidi of Las Vegas, Nev., Emogene Houser of Kittanning, Pauline Otterson of Butler, Judy Stitt of Kittanning and Sally Metzger of Turnersville, N.J.
James was preceded in death by three brothers, Randolph Brown, Theodore Brown Jr. and Gary Brown; and three sisters, Margaret Lions, Orvetta Brown and Karen McQuisten.
BROWN - Family and friends of James F. Brown, who died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the United Church of the Nazarene, 544 Hallston Road, West Sunbury.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Monday at the church with the Rev. Tim Britton of the United Church of the Nazarene officiating.
Burial will be held in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
