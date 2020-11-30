1/
James F. "Jimmy" Cunningham
James F. "Jimmy" Cunningham, 38, of Butler, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Jimmy was born on April 22, 1982, in McCandless Township. He was a dedicated father who loved spending time with his son, Dylan. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents, Dennis J. and Judith A. (Buczkowski) Cunningham of Zelienople; his son, Dylan J. Cunningham; his brother, Michael Cunningham of Zelienople; his sisters, Shannon (John) Pietrusinski of Mars, and Alica (Jesse) McQuaid of Ellwood City; and seven nieces and nephews.

Cunningham - Friends of James F. "Jimmy" Cunningham, who died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor David McQuaid officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jimmy's honor to a charity of the donor's choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 30, 2020.
