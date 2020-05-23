On May 2, 2020, James F. McCosby of Evans City, passed away peacefully.

He was born June 23, 1930.

He shared his life with his loving and dedicated wife, Mary Alice; their children and spouses, Judy McCosby and Laura Joines, Jamie and Mel Musulin, James Jr. and Brenda McCosby and Joseph and Judy McCosby.

Together, James and Mary Alice had five grandchildren, Melvin James Musulin, Jessica Erin Rizzo, Julia Mazie Musulin, Joseph Bodie McCosby and Callee Jo McCosby.

They also shared the joy of two great-grandchildren, Lilly Vivian and Violet Bella Musulin.

James was one of six brothers and is survived by his sister, Maria West.

James had many family members, nieces and nephews he loved.

He and his brothers were home builders and craftsmen. He enjoyed the friendship of many folks and fellow junk collectors and pickers.

MCCOSBY - A private memorial service for James F. McCosby, who died Saturday, May 2, 2020, will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Evans City Volunteer Fire Department. Contact Ashley Hughes at 724-816-1387.





