Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Gates Edmonds. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St PO Box 182 Eau Claire , PA 16030 (724)-791-2484 Send Flowers Obituary

James Gates Edmonds, 91, of Parker passed away on Monday at Newhaven Court at Clearview of Butler.

He was born July 7, 1927, in Bruin, the son of William W. and Margarite (Gates) Edmonds.

James graduated from Bruin High School in 1945, and received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh in 1952.

He honorably served as a member of the U.S. Navy during World War II.

James worked as an analytical chemist and foreman at the former Koppers for 16 years, and then spent an additional 16 years at Indspec.

He was a longtime member of both the Faith Community Church and the Bruin Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed volunteering at bingo night.

James lived in the area all of his life, except for a few years spent in Florida and Rock Hill, S.C., before moving to Parker.

Family was extremely important to him and he loved taking walks and ice skating with them in his younger days.

He cherished the time spent with his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. His family and friends will always remember his kind, gentle and loving spirit.

He is survived by his sons, Larry L. Edmonds and his wife, Donna, of Parker, and Rex W. Edmonds and his wife, Joetta, of West Sunbury; his daughters, Amy Peters and her husband, Dennis, of Bruin, and Judy Holtz of Florida; his grandchildren, Daniel, Jacob, Allison and Adam Edmonds, and Benjamin and Ted Peters; and his great-grandchildren, James William and Klara Jane Edmonds.

James was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Clara Mae (Schnell) Edmonds, whom he married Dec. 25, 1949. Clara passed away on Nov. 9, 1991.

He was also preceded in death by his second wife, Birdie Lou (Slagle) Horneman-Edmonds, whom he married on Dec. 7, 1996, and who passed away on Feb. 1, 2010; and his brother, Richard W. Edmonds.

EDMONDS - Friends of James Gates Edmonds, who died Monday, April 22, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church, 143 Main St., Bruin, with Pastor Floyd Barnhart officiating.

Burial will be at Bear Creek Cemetery of Petrolia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Bruin VFD, P.O. Box I, Bruin PA 16022, the Faith Community Church, P.O. Box 96, Bruin, PA 16022, or the .

To view or to send condolences, visit







James Gates Edmonds, 91, of Parker passed away on Monday at Newhaven Court at Clearview of Butler.He was born July 7, 1927, in Bruin, the son of William W. and Margarite (Gates) Edmonds.James graduated from Bruin High School in 1945, and received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh in 1952.He honorably served as a member of the U.S. Navy during World War II.James worked as an analytical chemist and foreman at the former Koppers for 16 years, and then spent an additional 16 years at Indspec.He was a longtime member of both the Faith Community Church and the Bruin Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed volunteering at bingo night.James lived in the area all of his life, except for a few years spent in Florida and Rock Hill, S.C., before moving to Parker.Family was extremely important to him and he loved taking walks and ice skating with them in his younger days.He cherished the time spent with his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. His family and friends will always remember his kind, gentle and loving spirit.He is survived by his sons, Larry L. Edmonds and his wife, Donna, of Parker, and Rex W. Edmonds and his wife, Joetta, of West Sunbury; his daughters, Amy Peters and her husband, Dennis, of Bruin, and Judy Holtz of Florida; his grandchildren, Daniel, Jacob, Allison and Adam Edmonds, and Benjamin and Ted Peters; and his great-grandchildren, James William and Klara Jane Edmonds.James was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Clara Mae (Schnell) Edmonds, whom he married Dec. 25, 1949. Clara passed away on Nov. 9, 1991.He was also preceded in death by his second wife, Birdie Lou (Slagle) Horneman-Edmonds, whom he married on Dec. 7, 1996, and who passed away on Feb. 1, 2010; and his brother, Richard W. Edmonds.EDMONDS - Friends of James Gates Edmonds, who died Monday, April 22, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church, 143 Main St., Bruin, with Pastor Floyd Barnhart officiating.Burial will be at Bear Creek Cemetery of Petrolia.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Bruin VFD, P.O. Box I, Bruin PA 16022, the Faith Community Church, P.O. Box 96, Bruin, PA 16022, or the .To view or to send condolences, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close