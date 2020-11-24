1/
James H. "Jim" Israel
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. Israel, 79, of Butler passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 21, 1941, in Hage, Germany, and was the son of the late Paul Israel and Gerda (Burger) Israel.

Jim was a member of the Butler Elks Club, Butler Victory Lodge 272, Caravan 14, and Syria Shrine.

He was an electrician for IBEW, and was self-employed.

Jim graduated Summa Cum Laude from the school of life, and he loved jazz and blues, good beer and fine wine and playing pool.

Surviving are his former wife, Carol Mahood Israel of Butler; a sister, Anke Gerdes of Germany; a son, James D. Israel of Boston; and many friends throughout the U.S., Canada and Germany.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

ISRAEL - Service and burial will be held privately for James H. Israel, who died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital in Erie.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved