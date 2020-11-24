James H. Israel, 79, of Butler passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 21, 1941, in Hage, Germany, and was the son of the late Paul Israel and Gerda (Burger) Israel.
Jim was a member of the Butler Elks Club, Butler Victory Lodge 272, Caravan 14, and Syria Shrine.
He was an electrician for IBEW, and was self-employed.
Jim graduated Summa Cum Laude from the school of life, and he loved jazz and blues, good beer and fine wine and playing pool.
Surviving are his former wife, Carol Mahood Israel of Butler; a sister, Anke Gerdes of Germany; a son, James D. Israel of Boston; and many friends throughout the U.S., Canada and Germany.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
ISRAEL - Service and burial will be held privately for James H. Israel, who died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital in Erie.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com
.