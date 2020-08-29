James H. Yarsky of Fombell died peacefully Aug. 27, 2020, at his home with Colleen, his wife of 56 years, and children Suzanne (Gregg) Fornataro, James E. (Elizabeth) Yarsky, Laura (Scott) Fisher, Lisa (Eric) Martin and Jill (David) Czar, by his side.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Clint, Jesse and Bo Fornataro, Benjamin, Rachel and Zoe Yarsky, Lyle, Shane and Lance Fisher, Wade, Durke and Sage Martin, and June, Joelle and Liam Czar.
He was the son of the late Jacob and Margaret Nauman Yarsky; brother of Ronald and the late Robert Yarsky; and was the uncle to many nieces and nephews.
James, a U.S. Marine veteran dedicated to his family, retired from US Airways after 33 years as a mechanic.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 474 Horseshoe League, and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed his Elk County camp.
YARSKY - A Mass of Christian burial for James H. Yarsky, who died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Gregory Church in Zelienople, where he served as an usher.
Burial will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Funeral arrangements by Boylan Funeral Home of Zelienople.
Memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
