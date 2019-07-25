Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Bonehead" Hindman. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. 201 S. Wayne Street Parker , PA 16049 (724)-791-2484 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. 201 S. Wayne Street Parker , PA 16049 Memorial service 1:00 PM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. 201 S. Wayne Street Parker , PA 16049 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Bonehead" Hindman, 57, of Clintonville passed away Friday after a brief illness at Trinity Living Center in Grove City.

Born Aug. 5, 1961, he was the son of the late Paul and Emogene Kifer Hindman.

Jim was a 1981 graduate of Moniteau High School and was United Methodist by faith.

After high school, Jim was employed as a cook for many years, worked at a meat cutting plant in the Midwest and served in the U.S. Air Force.

He loved fishing, being outdoors, enjoying good times with his family and friends, and was a die-hard Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan.

Jim was employed as a cook over the years at the Plaza, Parker House Hotel, Otto's Tavern, and Mike's Laugh-Inn.

Jim is survived by one brother, Don Hindman of Emlenton; three sisters, Janet Hiatt of Celina, Texas, Susan (Raymond) Dunkle of Kennerdell, and Barb (John) Painter of Hershey; 20 nieces and nephews; 24 great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Louise Gold, Sandra Elias and Karen Crisman; and his brothers, Larry Hindman and Ken Hindman.

HINDMAN - A celebration of the life of James "Bonehead" Hindman, who died Friday, July 19, 2019, will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.

The VFW and the American Legion of Parker will conduct military honors at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest in the Eau Claire Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Jim's name to the at the chapter of the donor's choice.

