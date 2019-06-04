Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James J. Kile. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

James J. Kile, 80, of Renfrew passed away on Monday at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Sept. 23, 1938, in Craigsville, Armstrong County, and was the son of the late James W. and Edith (Cypher) Kile.

James was a member of Holy Sepulcher Church.

He retired from United Telephone Co. in 2000.

He was a founding member of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance. He also belonged to Happy Hunters, the Knights of Columbus (4th degree) and numerous bowling and golf leagues.

Surviving are his wife of 11 years, Mary (Seabrooke) Schultheis; two daughters, Kimberly (George) Rapsinski of Butler and Lisa (Kenneth) Questiaux of Butler; a son, Jared (Eileen) Kile of Butler; a stepson, Louie (Melinda) Schultheis of Cabot; two stepdaughters, Debbie Hutchison of West Sunbury and Brenda (Steve) Hogsett of West Sunbury; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard (Judy) Kile of Carbon Center.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Margaret (Graham) Kile, whom he married June 13, 1959, and who died on Aug. 17, 2000.

KILE - Friends of James J. Kile, who died Monday, June 3, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Sepulcher Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler.

Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to James' passion, Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette, PA 15821, for habitat improvements, conservation projects, promoting education and propagation of Pennsylvania's elk herd.

