James J. LaMantia Jr.
1943 - 2020
James J. LaMantia Jr., 77, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, July 10, 2020, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.
Mr. LaMantia was born on Jan. 31, 1943, in Indiana, Pa., and was a son of the late James J. LaMantia Sr. and Elizabeth "Betty" (Schaffer) LaMantia.
A 1962 graduate of Blairsville High School in Blairsville, he also attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Bucknell University.
Jim retired from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, where he worked as a loan underwriter at their corporate headquarters in Hermitage, for several years. He had previously worked in management positions for several other banking institutions in Western Pennsylvania.
An avid golfer, Jim was a member of Wanango Country Club in Sugarcreek, and played in several golf leagues. He was also a member of the Hidden Valley Sportsmen's Club in West Middlesex, and enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and taking photographs, particularly landscapes. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Tracy LaMantia and her husband, Dennis McManus, of West Boylston, Mass., and Nikki Wilson and her husband, Eric, Bristow, of Virginia; a sister, Susan O'Meara and her husband, Peter, of South Orleans, Mass.; and six grandchildren, Savannah, Amelia and Matthew McManus, and Ryan, Seth and Ellyse Wilson.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, David LaMantia; and an infant grandson, Nathan Wilson.
LAMANTIA - A celebration of the life of James J. LaMantia Jr., who died Friday, July 10, 2020, will be scheduled for a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 14, 2020.
