James L. Critchlow, 75, of Renfrew, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home with his family. He was under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice.
Jim was born Sept. 22, 1944, in Kittanning. He was the son of the late Floyd L. Critchlow and Florence J. (Stewart) Critchlow.
Jim retired from AK Steel after 39 years.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Jim was known for his hard work, service to others, dedication to his family and commitment to his faith. He loved working on the farm and riding his horses.
He was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His lifetime of service has impacted many.
Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years, Sandra L. Critchlow, whom he married May 9, 1968; his children, Christy Paulsen and her husband, Don, of Renfrew, Mike Critchlow and his wife, Nikki, of Florida, Kevin Critchlow and his wife, Alma, of Utah, Adam Critchlow and his wife, Michelle, of Stow, Ohio, Marci Critchlow of Renfrew, and Kim Feidt and her husband, Todd, of Butler; his 15 grandchildren; his siblings, David L. Critchlow and his wife, Terri, of Utah, and Judy Bogren and her husband, Bryant, of Gilbert, Ariz.; his brother-in-law, Frank Misseldine of Reno, Nev.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Misseldine.
CRITCHLOW - A private family service for James L. Critchlow, who died Thursday, April 30, 2020, will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, under the direction of Bishop Rick Barnett.
Jim will be laid to rest at Brownsdale Cemetery in Penn Township.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.