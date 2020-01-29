Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. "Big Jim" Haffely. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James L. "Big Jim" Haffely, 66, of Butler passed away peacefully in his home Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

He was born May 18, 1953, in Pittsburgh, and was raised in North Hills by Jean (Tedesco) Haffely and the late Lawrence H. Haffely.

Growing up, it quickly became apparent that Jim would be a man of nature, spending a great deal of his childhood outdoors, flipping stones in local streams, looking for critters or raiding local orchards and gardens. Whether he was hunting, fishing or walking through the woods or appreciating the beauty that only the outdoors could offer, Jim was someone who was happiest while submerged in the wilderness. As an adult, weekend camp expeditions with his father and brothers became a much-anticipated tradition.

In his early years of work, he enjoyed operating heavy equipment and excelled at it for many years before choosing to build a career as a machinist to provide for his family, who ultimately became his life's work.

Jim was a devoted husband, dedicated father and adoring Pap Pap. Although his love for the woods and nature was almost spiritual, nothing came close to the passion he found in loving his family. To his kids, he was their number one teacher, life coach and problem-solver, which in their eyes, made him the world's greatest dad. He often told them, "Love each other. Nothing else matters."

Jim is survived by his wife, Pamela Haffely; his son, Lucas James Haffely and his significant other, Emily Graham; his daughters, Melissa Haffely and her fiancé, Dustin Furka, and Olivia Miller; his three grandchildren, Mason, Bailey and Nora; his two brothers, Jeff Haffely and his wife, Lynn, and Joe Haffely and his wife, Maria; and numerous nieces and nephews.

HAFFELY - Friends of James L. "Big Jim" Haffely, who died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, will be received from 6 p.m. until the time of Jim's celebration of life service at 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.

Jim will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family at



James L. "Big Jim" Haffely, 66, of Butler passed away peacefully in his home Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.He was born May 18, 1953, in Pittsburgh, and was raised in North Hills by Jean (Tedesco) Haffely and the late Lawrence H. Haffely.Growing up, it quickly became apparent that Jim would be a man of nature, spending a great deal of his childhood outdoors, flipping stones in local streams, looking for critters or raiding local orchards and gardens. Whether he was hunting, fishing or walking through the woods or appreciating the beauty that only the outdoors could offer, Jim was someone who was happiest while submerged in the wilderness. As an adult, weekend camp expeditions with his father and brothers became a much-anticipated tradition.In his early years of work, he enjoyed operating heavy equipment and excelled at it for many years before choosing to build a career as a machinist to provide for his family, who ultimately became his life's work.Jim was a devoted husband, dedicated father and adoring Pap Pap. Although his love for the woods and nature was almost spiritual, nothing came close to the passion he found in loving his family. To his kids, he was their number one teacher, life coach and problem-solver, which in their eyes, made him the world's greatest dad. He often told them, "Love each other. Nothing else matters."Jim is survived by his wife, Pamela Haffely; his son, Lucas James Haffely and his significant other, Emily Graham; his daughters, Melissa Haffely and her fiancé, Dustin Furka, and Olivia Miller; his three grandchildren, Mason, Bailey and Nora; his two brothers, Jeff Haffely and his wife, Lynn, and Joe Haffely and his wife, Maria; and numerous nieces and nephews.HAFFELY - Friends of James L. "Big Jim" Haffely, who died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, will be received from 6 p.m. until the time of Jim's celebration of life service at 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.Jim will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park.Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close