Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 Service 6:30 PM Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Paul Roman Catholic Church 128 N. McKean St Butler , PA

James L. Korn, 69, of Butler Township passed away on Thursday in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

Born Dec. 29, 1949, in Butler, he was the son of the late Martha Schichtl Korn.

Jim was a 1968 graduate of Butler High School. He went on to earn his associate degree from Butler County Community College.

He played high school and college football. In his early years, Jim was very active in the Butler Soccer Association, serving on the board of directors and working as a coach, a referee and a referees instructor. He also served as a referee for high school and college soccer.

Jim was the regional sales manager for Carmeuse America, retiring in March 2013, after 32 years of service in their steel division.

He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

Jim was an officer and member of the Harmony Lodge 429 F&AM, where he served as treasurer. He was also a lifelong member of the William Farr Lodge 672 F&AM in Girard, Ohio, and belonged to the Syria Shrine AASR Valley of New Castle.

Jim enjoyed fishing, boating, watching football and spending time with his dogs. Above all, Jim was a simple family man, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 47 years, Carol Wise Korn, whom he married on Dec. 30, 1971; his children, David Korn and his wife, Tiffany, of Butler, and Douglas Korn and his wife, Ciara, of Trumbull, Conn.; his grandchildren, Quinn, Chloe and Caitlen; his sister, Louise Stanley and her husband, Bert, of Butler; his mother-in-law, Mae Wise of Evans City, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Stephen Korn.

KORN - Friends of James L. Korn, who died Thursday, July 25, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Officers and members of Harmony Lodge 429 F&AM will assemble at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home to conduct Masonic funeral services.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, with the Rev. Kevin Fazio as celebrant.

He will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or to Catholic Charities of Butler County, 120 W. New Castle St., Butler, PA 16001.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



