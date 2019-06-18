James L. “Seamus” O'Neill, 82, of Jackson Township, passed away Friday while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford. Born July 15, 1936, in Lakewood, Ohio, he was the son of the late Leslie G. O'Neill and Mary Agnus Burke. Jim graduated from St. Edwards High School in Cleveland and attended John Carroll University for one year. He proudly served in the Ohio National Guard for five years. From 1970 to 1982, he was the district manager of Nationwide Consumer Services. From 1982 until his retirement, he worked as an independent insurance agent for Nationwide. Jim was a 20-year member of the Society of Saint Pius X of St. James Roman Catholic Church in Pittsburgh, where he sought to promote and preserve Catholic tradition and assist at the Traditional Latin Mass. He was also a faithful member of St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church in Zelienople. Jim belonged to the Lions Club of West Deer and the American Legion of Zelienople. He was an avid golfer. Above all, he was a beloved family man who will be dearly missed. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Paugh O'Neill, whom he married July 9, 1966; his daughters, Carla O'Neill of Butler and Peggy (Aaron) Higby of Hershey; and his grandchildren, Sean and Liam Higby. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Caroline Egan O'Neill, who with his infant son, James Patrick O'Neill, passed away in 1964. O'NEILL — Friends of James L. “Seamus” O'Neill, who died Friday, June 14, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople. Jim will be laid to rest at St. Gregory Cemetery in Zelienople. If desired, memorial donations may be made in his honor to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090, or to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.