Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Faith Fellowship Alliance Church 200 Faith Way, Fared Drive Butler , PA View Map Funeral service 11:15 AM Faith Fellowship Alliance Church 200 Faith Way, Fared Drive Butler , PA View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John United Church of Christ 218 N. Church St. Boalsburg , PA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. John United Church of Christ 218 N. Church St. Boalsburg , PA View Map Obituary

The Rev. James L. Ishler, 85, of Teakwood Road, Butler, a highly respected retired area pastor, went home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

James was born Dec. 26, 1933, in Boalsburg, Centre County, Pa. He was the son of the late Samuel E. and Mary Bickle Ishler.

He was a 1951 graduate of State College High School, earned a degree in liberal arts from Penn State University in 1955, and graduated from the Lancaster Theological Seminary in 1960. Shortly thereafter, the Rev. Ishler was ordained into the ministry.

The Rev. Ishler pastored in the United Church of Christ in Seamsville, Spring Grove, McKeesport, Bethel and Mount Aetna. He was the pastor at Bethany and St. John United Church of Christ in Butler and Connoquenessing from 1985 until 1996. He also was a supply pastor for many churches throughout the Western Pennsylvania area.

At the time of his passing, Rev. Ishler was a member of Faith Fellowship Alliance Church in Butler, where he served as an elder, board member and teacher, as well as a member of the prayer team and the church's men's group.

While pastoring, Jim continued to work full time as a Prudential Life Insurance agent for more than 20 years in the Western Pennsylvania area. In his earlier years, he was employed as a D.J. at WHUN Radio in Huntingdon.

Jim enjoyed the company of his family. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan and enjoyed playing board games, cards, miniature golf, and watching "Jeopardy!."

The Rev. Ishler is survived by his wife, Mildred Eilene Weidel Ishler, whom he married in Huntingdon on June 24, 1961.

Also surviving are three children, James M. Ishler and his wife, Houtef, of United Arab Emirates, Jennifer L. Toth and her husband, Timothy, of Altoona, and Joel D. Ishler and his wife, Elsa, of San Jose, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Lydia, Maissa and Samuel Ishler, Stephen, Christian and Andrew Toth, and Esther and Faith Ishler; a brother, David A. Ishler and his wife, Diane, of Boalsburg; four sisters-in-law, Marjorie Ishler of Lancaster, Helen Ishler, Nancy Standeven of Osceola Mills, and Betty Weidel of Newfane, N.Y., as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel T. Ishler; two brothers, Samuel and Thomas; a sister, Karen Bickle Aikey; and a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and his nieces, nephews and cousins.

ISHLER - Friends of the Rev. James L. Ishler, who died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Faith Way, Fared Drive, Butler, where a funeral service will follow at 11:15 a.m. with the Rev. Richard P. Jenks, church pastor, officiating.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John United Church of Christ, 218 N. Church St., Boalsburg, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Richard Jenks officiating.

Interment will be in Boalsburg Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

Memorial contributions in the Rev. Ishler's name may be made to Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Faith Way, Butler, PA 16001.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit



