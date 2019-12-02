Guest Book View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Send Flowers Obituary

James L. Slupe, 91, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born in Saxonburg on Aug. 28, 1928, he was a son of the late Paul K. and Parmela Spohn Slupe.

Jim went to war twice. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II, and he subsequently served in the Army during the Korean conflict.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church.

He was employed for 20 years as a truck driver for Secher Frozen Foods. He later went on to work at The House of Kraus and II-VI Incorporated, from which he retired.

He was a lifetime member of the Meridian Veterans Club. In addition, he belonged to American Legion Post 778, Post 249 and the Italian Club.

He was also a notorious scratch-off lottery player. Jim claimed he scratched more lottery tickets than "Gus," the groundhog in the Pennsylvania Lottery ads.

He is survived by two children, Sandra Posey, of Butler and Robert W. Slupe and his companion, Catherine Filges, of Butler; one brother, Robert H. Slupe, of Butler; one sister, Ruthie Shorts, of Grove City; and five grandchildren, Shawn Slupe and his wife, Tina, of Butler, Daniel Slupe, of Butler, Brian Posey and his wife, Jenna, of Ohio, April Fair and her husband, Steven, of Butler, and Nicole Petrigni and her husband, Sam, of Butler.

He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Airman Matthew Posey, who is currently stationed in England, Meghan Posey of Ohio, Steven Fair of Butler, Ashlyn Fair of Butler and Gary Petrigni of Butler.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Hartzel Slupe, who passed away Oct. 27, 2013; his son-in-law, Stephen G. Posey; his twin sister, Janice "Sis" Musk; and five brothers, Carl Slupe, Bernard Slupe, Paul "Dewey" Slupe, Donald Slupe and Tom Slupe.

SLUPE - Friends of James L. Slupe, who died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, will be received 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Barbara Stoehr, Associate Pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will take place at Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home 10:45 Wednesday by Post 249, American Legion Post 778, and American Legion Post 117.

Please visit







James L. Slupe, 91, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.Born in Saxonburg on Aug. 28, 1928, he was a son of the late Paul K. and Parmela Spohn Slupe.Jim went to war twice. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II, and he subsequently served in the Army during the Korean conflict.He was a member of First United Methodist Church.He was employed for 20 years as a truck driver for Secher Frozen Foods. He later went on to work at The House of Kraus and II-VI Incorporated, from which he retired.He was a lifetime member of the Meridian Veterans Club. In addition, he belonged to American Legion Post 778, Post 249 and the Italian Club.He was also a notorious scratch-off lottery player. Jim claimed he scratched more lottery tickets than "Gus," the groundhog in the Pennsylvania Lottery ads.He is survived by two children, Sandra Posey, of Butler and Robert W. Slupe and his companion, Catherine Filges, of Butler; one brother, Robert H. Slupe, of Butler; one sister, Ruthie Shorts, of Grove City; and five grandchildren, Shawn Slupe and his wife, Tina, of Butler, Daniel Slupe, of Butler, Brian Posey and his wife, Jenna, of Ohio, April Fair and her husband, Steven, of Butler, and Nicole Petrigni and her husband, Sam, of Butler.He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Airman Matthew Posey, who is currently stationed in England, Meghan Posey of Ohio, Steven Fair of Butler, Ashlyn Fair of Butler and Gary Petrigni of Butler.Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Hartzel Slupe, who passed away Oct. 27, 2013; his son-in-law, Stephen G. Posey; his twin sister, Janice "Sis" Musk; and five brothers, Carl Slupe, Bernard Slupe, Paul "Dewey" Slupe, Donald Slupe and Tom Slupe.SLUPE - Friends of James L. Slupe, who died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, will be received 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Barbara Stoehr, Associate Pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating.Burial will take place at Greenlawn Burial Estates.Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home 10:45 Wednesday by Post 249, American Legion Post 778, and American Legion Post 117.Please visit www.martinfh.net Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.