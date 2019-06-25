Butler Eagle

James L. Zarnick Sr. (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. Zarnick Sr..
Service Information
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-287-4073
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
432 Center Ave
Butler, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James L. Zarnick Sr., 84, of Butler passed away Sunday at his residence.
Born on Oct. 14, 1934, in Butler, he was a son of the late Paul R. and Dorothy Hilliard Zarnick.
He was a laborer with Laborers' International Union Local 323.
A U.S. Army veteran, he served in the Korean conflict.
Jim was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
He was a member of American Legion Post 117, VFW Post 249 and Elks Lodge Number 170 of Butler. A life member and board member of the Butler Bowling Association, he was an inductee in the Butler Bowling Association's Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Osche Zarnick; two sons, James L. Zarnick Jr. and his wife, Paula, of Ashburn, Va., and Michael P. Zarnick and his wife, Joan, of Fishkill, N.Y.; one daughter, Sherry Ann Barto and her husband, Jeff, of Butler; four grandchildren, Austin, Trey, Lauren and Jacob; five stepchildren, Rebecca Forster of Butler, Shirley Steighner and her husband, Stan, of Butler, Teri Meier and her husband, Bruce, of Slippery Rock, Janet Piper and her husband, Lewis, of Clarksburg, W.Va., and Walter E. Gall and his wife, Patty, of Butler; 11 step-grandchildren, Angie, Joyce, Garrett, Jacob, Adam, Casey, Karley, Mary, Heather, Emily and Natalie; and three great-step-grandchildren, Cheyanne, Dylan and Levi.
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Philomena A. Fornelli Zarnick, who passed away May 30, 2002, and one brother, Paul David Zarnick.
ZARNICK - Friends of James L. Zarnick Sr., who died Sunday, June 23, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
The Bereavement Group of St. Michael the Archangel Parish will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home to conduct a Scriptural Wake Service.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.
Entombment will take place in St. Michael's Mausoleum.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of American Legion Post 117, VFW Post 249, and American Legion Post 778.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


logo
Published in Butler Eagle on June 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.