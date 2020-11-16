1/
James "Jim" Larkin
1933 - 2020
James Larkin, 87, of Evans City, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2020, in the family homestead, where he was born March 13, 1933. He was the son of the late George and Birdie Pfeifer Larkin.

Jim was a life member of the Westminster U.P. Church, where he had served many positions in the church.

He graduated from Evans City High School in 1951 and had attended Geneva College for engineering.

He worked as an engineer for MSA, and later became an independent contractor, owning his own construction business.

Jim enjoyed deer hunting and was an avid nature watcher.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carol Spencer Larkin, whom he married June 30, 1956; three daughters, Marcia Simms of Butler, Heidi (Dan) Bieber of Slippery Rock and Wendy (Don) Kosak of Hilo, Hawaii, nine grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and his ex son-in-law, Bruce.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy, and one grandson, one brother and four sisters.

Larkin - Friends of James Larkin, who died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with his pastor the Rev. Dr. Thomas Harmon. officiating.

Jim will be laid to rest in the Evans City Cemetery.

Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
A Carl Kinsey-Ronald N Volz
NOV
17
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
A Carl Kinsey-Ronald N Volz
NOV
18
Funeral service
10:30 AM
A Carl Kinsey-Ronald N Volz
