James Lee Baldauff, 82, of Butler passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
He was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Butler, and was the son of the late John Baldauff and Mary (Chapman) Baldauff.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1957 until 1959.
He was active in the community, serving with the Butler Junior Chamber of Commerce starting as the treasurer, then vice president, and finally as president.
He retired as a furnace tender from Armco Steel after 40 years and was elected as a union representative, serving for 20 years.
Jim loved hearing and telling a good joke. He was an avid golfer, with his favorites being Aubrey's and Hiland Golf Courses.
Jim was always a kind and generous man that also took time to donate to many organizations.
Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Johnston of Butler; two sons, Christopher Baldauff of Austin, Texas, and Adam Baldauff of Butler; three grandchildren, Chelsea, Shelby and Joshua Johnston; a great-grandson, Presley Hilyard; and a brother, Patrick Baldauff of New York.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Irene Gaupin Baldauff; a sister, Billie Diane Wetzel; and a brother, Mike Baldauff.
BALDAUFF - Services will be held at a later date for James Lee Baldauff, who died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 31, 2019