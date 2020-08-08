James Leonard "Buster" Nastasi Jr., 81, of Butler, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his residence.
Born Oct. 30, 1938, in Butler, he was a son of the late James Leonard Nastasi Sr. and Julia Kolch Nastasi.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Buster was the owner and operator of the Manhattan "The Hat" Bar in Butler.
He was a graduate of Geneva College, where he was a Hall of Fame football player.
He is survived by one daughter, Anna Marie Loflin and her husband, Bobby, of Butler; two grandchildren, Lily Carlson and Mitchell Campbell; and his nieces and nephews, Domi (Vince) Haibach, Greg Nastasi, Juliann (Mark) Nastasi, Phil (Kara) Nastasi and Phyllis (Louis) Nastasi.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela McKay Nastasi, who passed away April 11, 2020; one brother, Dominic "Buddy" Nastasi; one sister, Judy Wojcik; and one nephew, Jimmy Nastasi.
NASTASI - There will be no visitation for James Leonard "Buster" Nastasi Jr., who died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, and services and burial will be private.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.