Funeral services have been scheduled for James Leonard "Buster" Nastasi Jr., of Butler, who passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.Face masks are required, and social distancing will be maintained.Arrangements are under the direction of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net