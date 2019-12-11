Butler Eagle

James M. "Jim" Nagy

Service Information
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA
15229
(412)-931-5497
Obituary
James M. Nagy, 79, of West View passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1400 in Bellevue.
He worked as an insurance agent and a production supervisor at Pullman Standard in Butler.
He was the beloved husband of Esther (Schmiedel) Nagy.
He was the father of Lisa R. Nagy; stepfather of Leslie (Brett) Churan and Stephen (Rainy) Ungemach; grandfather of Nathan, Hannah and Kaela; stepbrother of Sandra Smith; and cousin of George M. Leras Jr. and Donald Nagy.
NAGY - The family of James M. Nagy, who died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Schellhaas Funeral Home, 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Athanasius Church, 7 Chalfonte Ave., West View.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019
