James "Jim" M. Schwartz, 82, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Hospice of Crawford County Inc.
He was born April 11, 1938, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Marcellus Schwartz and Blanche (Bick) Schwartz.
James worked as an HVAC maintenance supervisor for Westbury United Community in Meadville, for 23 years. He also worked at the Grove City YMCA for 4½ years, where he was in charge of buildings and grounds.
He was a member of Pleasantview Alliance Church in Saegertown.
James loved to dance, play cards, especially euchre, and loved to visit the Senior Center in Cambridge Springs, Pa.
He loved to work and didn't hesitate to say he was a self-proclaimed "workaholic." James also loved helping others by repairing their furnaces. He had numerous certificates in HVAC and was certified for freon repair and usage.
James is survived by two sons, Byron J. (Frances) Schwartz of Cambridge Springs, Pa., and Dale R. (Julie) Schwartz of Spring Creek, Pa.; two daughters, Valerie A. (Dwight) Daubenspeck of Renfrew, and Gloria A. (Steve) Hamric of Merritt Island, Fla.; six grandchildren, Amanda, Adam, Nicole, Kevin, Steven and Ashley; two great-granddaughters; and one brother, Ralph Schwartz of Titusville, Fla.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving spouse, Charlotte N. Schwartz, who passed away in 1983; a son, Brian Schwartz; a grandson, Brandon; and his two sisters, Marlene Wichryk and Dorothy Thomas.
SCHWARTZ - Friends of James "Jim" M. Schwartz, who died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with Pastor Keith Dunn officiating.
Burial will take place in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Cheswick.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply and to wear a facial covering, along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Marquette Hospice House, 13465 North Wayland Road, Meadville, PA 16335.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.