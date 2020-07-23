James "Jim" McCann, 64, of Harrisville, went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2020.
He was born in Somers Point, N.J., and was the son of the late James A. and Doris "Penny" McCann.
Jim had an associate degree in specialized technology/avionics technician, from the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. Jim held a Master of Communications Technology degree from the Federal Communications National Radio Examiners Board.
He worked as a sound and entertainment technician in several Atlantic City casinos, and as an engineer for radio stations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Jim was a kind and compassionate man, who was always there to help his friends. Like his dad, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix.
Jim was an animal lover, and his best friends and companions were his three dogs.
He is survived by his sister, Linda (John) McCann Gasko; a niece, Jennifer Gasko; and a nephew, John J. Gasko.
MCCANN - Services are private for James "Jim" McCann, who died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com
.